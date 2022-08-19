Skip to main content
Sports

Mexican Summaries

Friday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura
Mexico Primera Division, Apertura
Santos 2, Leon 1

Santos: Omar Chagoya (40), Felix Torres (63).

Leon: Fidel Daniel Ambriz Gonzalez (38).

Halftime: 1-1.

Atletico San Luis 3, Pumas 2

Atletico San Luis: Abel Hernandez (31, 55, 59).

Pumas: Eduardo Salvio (6, 23).

Halftime: 1-2.

More for you
Written By