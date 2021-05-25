Mets get successful return from deGrom, beat Rockies 3-1 MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 10:39 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out nine in a successful return from the injured list and Tomás Nido hit a tiebreaking homer to send the depleted New York Mets past the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Back from a bout with tightness on his right side, deGrom gave up only Ryan McMahon's solo homer in five innings of three-hit ball. The two-time Cy Young Award winner fired his usual assortment of 100 mph fastballs and nasty sliders during his first major league outing since May 9.
