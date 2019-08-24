Mets activate All-Star OF-INF Jeff McNeil from injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — National League batting leader Jeff McNeil was reinstated from the injured list Saturday, a big boost for the New York Mets as they pursue a playoff berth.

The team also placed backup catcher Tomás Nido on the seven-day injured list with a concussion and selected the contract of veteran catcher René Rivera from Triple-A Syracuse. Reserve outfielder Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment.

McNeil missed 10 days with a strained left hamstring and returned on the first day he was eligible to come off the IL. He was available off the bench against the first-place Atlanta Braves.

"Feels normal. A lot better than it did," McNeil said. "No worries about playing."

New York began the day two games out of a wild-card spot.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said McNeil will be back in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon, probably at second base.

"It was one of those things ... we can activate him, but he probably needs to only pinch-hit or get double-switched in. And then tomorrow he'll be full availability," Callaway said. "So we figured having him off the bench was better than not having him at all."

McNeil was also out from May 22 to June 3 with left hamstring tightness, but said this recovery was a lot quicker.

"It felt great faster. The last one was kind of bugging me for a little longer," McNeil said. "So I was really happy with how the recovery went, and ready to get back out there."

McNeil, who made the All-Star team this year in his first full major league season, was batting an NL-best .332 with 15 homers, 55 RBIs and a sparkling .929 OPS in 105 games.

His versatility has also been extremely valuable to the Mets: McNeil has started 36 games in left field, 35 in right, 19 at second base and six at third. He'll continue to be used at those four positions down the stretch, Callaway said.

"I think that we'll be able to move him around strategically to help keep guys fresh and keep the guys playing that should be playing," the manager explained.

McNeil played two rehab games in the minors before coming off the IL.

Nido was slammed in the back of the head by Josh Donaldson's backswing Friday night while trying to throw out a stealing runner in the sixth inning. He was checked by a trainer and initially remained in the game but was replaced the next inning by regular starter Wilson Ramos.

