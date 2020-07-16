Mets ace deGrom still targeting opening day, but team unsure

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom still plans to pitch on opening day, although New York Mets manager Luis Rojas didn't sound so sure that will happen.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt good Thursday, two days after leaving an intrasquad game early because of back tightness. A precautionary MRI came back clean, and deGrom thinks he simply might have slept “wrong” the night before.

He still believes he can tune up this weekend in an exhibition game against the Yankees — perhaps Sunday now instead of Saturday — and wants to start the season opener July 24 against Atlanta as scheduled. The right-hander said he might only be able to throw about 85 pitches rather than the 100 or so he was targeting, but his goal remains to take the ball.

Rojas, however, said the team is taking a day-to-day approach as deGrom receives treatment.

“See how he feels tomorrow,” Rojas said. “We have to get through this couple of days at least.”

FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up while delivering during a simulated baseball game, part of the Mets summer training camp workout, at Citi Field in New York. Pete Alonso at the plate. Jacob deGrom on the mound. And a healthy Yoenis Céspedes pegged conveniently for designated hitter. There’s no question the New York Mets have reasons to believe this pandemic-shortened season is perfect for them -- even without injured starter Noah Syndergaard. All they need to do is pick right up where they left off last year. less FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up while delivering during a simulated baseball game, part of the Mets summer training camp workout, at Citi Field in ... more Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mets ace deGrom still targeting opening day, but team unsure 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports