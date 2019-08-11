https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Mets-4-Nationals-3-14295845.php
Mets 4, Nationals 3
|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b-3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|J..Dvis lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Altherr cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gllorme ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syndrgr p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dan.Hds p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|Washington
|200
|000
|010—3
|New York
|000
|200
|02x—4
E_T.Turner (9). DP_New York 2. LOB_Washington 5, New York 4. HR_J.Soto 2 (24), J..Davis (14), W.Ramos (13), Guillorme (1). SB_T.Turner (25), Eaton (12). SF_J..Davis (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney L,0-5 BS,3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dan.Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|Syndergaard
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|S.Lugo W,5-2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Rodney pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:34. A_43,875 (41,922).
