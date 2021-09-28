Messi scores superb 1st goal for PSG in 2-0 win against City JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Sports Writer Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 5:21 p.m.
1 of8 PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 PSG's Lionel Messi embraces Kylian Mbappe after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 PSG's Idrissa Gueye, second left, is congratulated by teammate's after scoring his team's first goal during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 PSG's Idrissa Gueye, right, scores his team's first goal during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva reacts after missing a chance during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi's superb first goal for Paris Saint-Germain punished former coach Pep Guardiola's team as PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.
Messi charged from midfield toward the penalty area in the 74th minute, opening up more space as Achraf Hakimi made a dummy run to his right, and received a clever flick from Kylian Mbappe before curling a fine strike into the top right corner with the most famed left foot in world soccer.