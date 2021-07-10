Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title MAURICIO SAVARESE, AP Sports Writer July 10, 2021 Updated: July 10, 2021 10:03 p.m.
1 of6 Argentina's team throw Lionel Messi up in the air as they celebrate after beating 1-0 Brazil in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Teammates lift Argentina's Lionel Messi after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Lionel Messi (izquierda), de Argentina, se arrodilla tras conquistar la Copa América en la final ante Brasil, el sábado 10 de julio de 2021, en el Maracaná (AP Foto/Andre Penner) Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Argentina's Angel Di Maria, center, watches the ball as he scores the opening goal against Brazil during the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Saturday's Copa America final to secure the national team's first title in 28 years and the superstar's first major international trophy.
When the match ended, a tearful Messi was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates.
Written By
MAURICIO SAVARESE