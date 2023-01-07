Merrimack 65, St. Francis (NY) 53

Grisby 3-5 0-2 6, Harris 3-7 2-4 8, Higgins 1-9 0-0 2, Moreno 3-7 5-5 11, Wilcox 2-3 1-1 7, Howell-South 6-10 1-1 13, Clarke 0-1 1-2 1, Bethea 1-6 0-0 3, Quartlebaum 0-0 0-0 0, Sagnia 0-0 2-2 2, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 12-17 53.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title