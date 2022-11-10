Merrimack 64, Clark 48

O'Brien 2-7 0-0 4, Saintilus 4-16 2-4 11, Taylor 4-13 3-3 13, McArdle 1-1 0-0 2, Neumann 4-10 1-2 12, Calabrese 1-4 0-0 3, Price 0-3 0-0 0, Arteaga 0-2 0-0 0, Richard 1-2 0-0 3, Edwards-Roseney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 6-9 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title