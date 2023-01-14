Skip to main content
Sports

Merrimack 59, Stonehill 47

Minor 7-16 4-10 18, Bennett 2-7 0-0 5, Derkack 3-4 5-6 11, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 2-12 2-3 6, Savage 3-5 0-1 9, J.Stinson 1-2 0-0 2, Filchner 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 21-53 11-20 59.

STONEHILL (7-12)

Bergan 0-0 1-2 1, Sims 4-16 4-6 12, Zegarowski 6-9 2-2 17, Burnett 1-5 3-3 6, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-11 0-0 9, Mack 0-2 0-0 0, Melis 1-1 0-0 2, McGill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 10-13 47.

Halftime_Stonehill 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 6-21 (Savage 3-4, Filchner 2-5, Bennett 1-5, McKoy 0-1, J.Stinson 0-1, Reid 0-5), Stonehill 7-24 (Zegarowski 3-6, Johnson 3-9, Burnett 1-4, Stone 0-1, Mack 0-2, Sims 0-2). Rebounds_Merrimack 32 (Minor 14), Stonehill 33 (Zegarowski 10). Assists_Merrimack 13 (Derkack 6), Stonehill 12 (Bergan 5). Total Fouls_Merrimack 13, Stonehill 17. A_516 (1,560).

More for you
Written By