Mercedes carries White Sox over Royals 9-3 to complete sweep AVERY OSEN, Associated Press May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 6:35 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 9-3 on Sunday, finishing off a three-game sweep and handing the Royals their eight consecutive loss.
The Royals went winless on its seven-game homestand. They opened the homestand up 1½ games in the division but leave their friendly confides back 3½ games. They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week.