Skip to main content
Sports

Memphis Grizzlies Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morant 58 32.3 403-890 .453 66-217 256-347 .738 1128 19.4
Brooks 62 29.5 390-936 .417 119-343 145-175 .829 1044 16.8
Valanciunas 58 28.0 402-691 .582 21-56 142-187 .759 967 16.7
Jackson 7 22.0 32-76 .421 9-34 27-33 .818 100 14.3
Anderson 64 27.2 285-616 .463 87-245 128-164 .780 785 12.3
Allen 50 25.2 173-414 .418 107-274 79-91 .868 532 10.6
Clarke 54 24.6 241-466 .517 20-71 70-102 .686 572 10.6
Melton 46 20.3 159-357 .445 79-186 36-46 .783 433 9.4
Bane 62 22.3 216-457 .473 107-243 38-46 .826 577 9.3
Dieng 22 16.9 56-108 .519 23-48 38-43 .884 173 7.9
Tillman 54 18.8 155-281 .552 21-63 32-49 .653 363 6.7
Jones 64 17.8 168-388 .433 42-132 37-41 .902 415 6.5
Winslow 24 19.3 65-191 .340 6-48 17-29 .586 153 6.4
Konchar 38 13.2 53-113 .469 16-44 20-24 .833 142 3.7
Tillie 16 8.1 13-42 .310 6-26 6-7 .857 38 2.4
McDermott 18 8.8 13-33 .394 5-22 8-8 1.000 39 2.2
Frazier 3 11.0 2-8 .250 0-2 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Porter 9 3.0 3-10 .300 2-7 3-3 1.000 11 1.2
TEAM 66 241.9 2829-6077 .466 736-2061 1082-1395 .776 7476 113.3
OPPONENTS 66 241.9 2717-5833 .466 852-2311 1155-1465 .788 7441 112.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morant 51 174 225 3.9 422 7.3 80 2 53 183 13
Brooks 48 131 179 2.9 140 2.3 221 0 71 113 22
Valanciunas 238 477 715 12.3 105 1.8 167 0 33 95 47
Jackson 9 29 38 5.4 5 .7 25 0 5 7 9
Anderson 51 322 373 5.8 226 3.5 111 0 80 79 50
Allen 19 141 160 3.2 108 2.2 71 0 46 48 8
Clarke 85 216 301 5.6 91 1.7 75 0 54 32 46
Melton 29 121 150 3.3 120 2.6 78 0 53 58 27
Bane 30 165 195 3.1 106 1.7 120 0 37 54 11
Dieng 28 70 98 4.5 29 1.3 38 0 17 22 14
Tillman 69 170 239 4.4 72 1.3 113 0 42 37 30
Jones 21 107 128 2.0 246 3.8 29 0 61 44 6
Winslow 16 87 103 4.3 44 1.8 43 0 15 34 12
Konchar 28 79 107 2.8 40 1.1 35 0 30 17 7
Tillie 6 11 17 1.1 5 .3 17 0 5 1 7
McDermott 6 13 19 1.1 4 .2 8 0 2 4 3
Frazier 0 4 4 1.3 7 2.3 4 0 1 3 0
Porter 2 8 10 1.1 1 .1 6 0 2 5 0
TEAM 736 2325 3061 46.4 1771 26.8 1241 3 607 873 312
OPPONENTS 625 2326 2951 44.7 1677 25.4 1208 1 500 990 354
More for you