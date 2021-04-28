Memphis Grizzlies Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morant
|52
|32.1
|366-795
|.460
|56-190
|235-320
|.734
|1023
|19.7
|Valanciunas
|52
|28.0
|367-633
|.580
|19-52
|131-170
|.771
|884
|17.0
|Brooks
|56
|29.4
|351-841
|.417
|105-303
|126-150
|.840
|933
|16.7
|Jackson
|3
|21.0
|17-35
|.486
|2-11
|12-16
|.750
|48
|16.0
|Anderson
|58
|27.2
|256-552
|.464
|76-219
|117-149
|.785
|705
|12.2
|Allen
|47
|25.6
|170-402
|.423
|106-267
|75-87
|.862
|521
|11.1
|Clarke
|50
|24.9
|225-435
|.517
|19-66
|64-95
|.674
|533
|10.7
|Melton
|40
|20.5
|148-320
|.463
|74-165
|33-43
|.767
|403
|10.1
|Bane
|56
|22.0
|190-401
|.474
|95-209
|36-43
|.837
|511
|9.1
|Dieng
|22
|16.9
|56-108
|.519
|23-48
|38-43
|.884
|173
|7.9
|Jones
|58
|18.4
|161-368
|.438
|39-125
|33-36
|.917
|394
|6.8
|Tillman
|49
|19.1
|143-259
|.552
|18-56
|31-47
|.660
|335
|6.8
|Winslow
|21
|20.1
|61-176
|.347
|6-45
|12-20
|.600
|140
|6.7
|Konchar
|35
|13.4
|48-105
|.457
|15-41
|20-24
|.833
|131
|3.7
|Tillie
|14
|8.7
|13-42
|.310
|6-26
|4-5
|.800
|36
|2.6
|McDermott
|17
|9.2
|13-33
|.394
|5-22
|8-8
|1.000
|39
|2.3
|Porter
|8
|3.3
|3-9
|.333
|2-7
|3-3
|1.000
|11
|1.4
|Frazier
|3
|11.0
|2-8
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|TEAM
|60
|242.1
|2590-5522
|.469
|666-1854
|978-1259
|.777
|6824
|113.7
|OPPONENTS
|60
|242.1
|2469-5304
|.465
|776-2126
|1046-1335
|.784
|6760
|112.7
