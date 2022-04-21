Melancon gets Soto in 9th, Dbacks hold off Nats 4-3
Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar gets the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith at second base, but can't get the double play on Carson Kelly during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel runs the bases on a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in a baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel is congratulated for his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz celebrates his two-run home run with Juan Soto, right, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josh Rogers, second from left, is removed by manager Dave Martinez, right, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington.
Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Washington.
12 of12
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel's tiebreaking two-run home run hold up in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
Soto popped up to third base with two outs, ending Melancon's second save of the season.