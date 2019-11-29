McNamara wins Flag Derby event at Ridgefield Golf Course

Gene McNamara was the winner as the Ridgefield Golf Club held its 4-Club Flag Derby last month at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

In this format, competitors are permitted to choose only four clubs to use throughout the round. In addition, each player is given an allotment of shots equal to a par score on the course (71) plus their individual handicap.

Each golfer plants a flag at the spot where his final allotted shot places him. The player progressing farthest on the course or having the most shots remaining from his allotment after completing the round is the winner.

Prizes are also awarded for closest-to-the-pin on all four of the par-three holes.

McNamara was able to end his round with four unused shots, giving him the victory over runner-up Stu Benway, who had one shot remaining.

Joe DeGrazia finished third, followed by Nels Christianson and Rich Marra rounding out the top five.

The winners of the closest-to-the-pin contests were Ed Tyrrell on the third hole, Kevin Coffey on the fifth hole, McNamara on the 12th hole, and Rob Larson on the 17th hole.