McMahon, Márquez lead Rockies to 4-2 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and Germán Márquez pitched seven strong innings to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 4-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Rockies won consecutive games to split the four-game series with the Padres, who played a second straight game without manager Bob Melvin. He went into COVID-19 protocols Saturday night along with bench coach Ryan Christenson before the second game of a doubleheader. Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed the Padres again.

San Diego's Manny Machado had two singles, leaving him two hits shy of 1,500.

With the score tied at 2 and two outs in the eighth, McMahon doubled into the right field corner off Luis García (4-3) to bring in Sam Hilliard and José Iglesias. C.J. Cron and Iglesias hit consecutive one-out singles and Hilliard pinch-ran for Cron.

Daniel Bard struck out the side in the ninth, including Machado, for his 13th save.

Márquez (3-5) held the Padres to two runs and six hits while striking out six and walking none.

The right-hander faced the minimum 12 batters through four innings before Luke Voit drove his second pitch of the fifth an estimated 438 feet onto the top balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner to pull San Diego to 2-1. It was Voit's sixth homer of the season and the 29th shot onto the top deck since Petco Park opened in 2004.

Eric Hosmer tied it at 2 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh that brought in Machado, who was aboard on a leadoff single.

Rockies left fielder Yonathan Daza made a spectacular leaping catch to rob Kim Ha-seong of a homer leading off the sixth. Daza also had three singles and scored a run.

The Rockies touched lefty Blake Snell for two runs in the fourth on Iglesias' one-out RBI single followed by Randal Grichuk's sacrifice fly.

Snell retired the first two Rockies batters in the fifth before loading the bases on two singles and a walk. He got out of the jam when Iglesias hit into a force.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday with a right elbow ulnar nerve injury, and recalled RHP Chad Smith from Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-3, 4.83) is scheduled to start Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against Cleveland.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.61) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a four game series at the Chicago Cubs, who will counter with LHP Justin Steele (1-5, 4.79).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports