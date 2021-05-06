Indians top Royals for 1st 4-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium DAVID SMALE, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 7:01 p.m.
1 of8 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario hits an RBI-triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) and right fielder Jorge Soler (12) chase after a double by Cleveland Indians' Rene Rivera during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Triston McKenzie bounced back from a rugged start to pitch one-hit ball into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians completed a four-game sweep by blanking the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Thursday.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who came into the series with the best record in baseball. Cleveland went 6-1 on its road trip against the White Sox and Kansas City, and has won nine of 11.