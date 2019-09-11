McIlroy tops Koepka for PGA Tour player of the year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has been voted PGA Tour player of the year over Brooks Koepka after posting the most top-10 finishes and winning the FedEx Cup.

It's the third time McIlroy has won the Jack Nicklaus Award, and the first without having won a major.

McIlroy had three victories among his tour-best 14 finishes in the top 10, including The Players Championship. He also won the Canadian Open and the Tour Championship, giving him the FedEx Cup for the second time.

The tour does not release vote totals. PGA Tour members who played at least 15 times may vote. Koepka also won three times, including the PGA Championship and a World Golf Championship. He was runner-up in two majors and tied for fourth in the other.