McIlroy shoots 62, leads Kopeka by stroke in Memphis

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, acknowledges the crowd after sinking his putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. less Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, acknowledges the crowd after sinking his putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Saturday, July 27, 2019, in ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close McIlroy shoots 62, leads Kopeka by stroke in Memphis 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 on Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championships event.

McIlroy, who missed the cut by a stroke last week in the British Open on his home turf in Northern Ireland, rebounded very nicely. He had a nine-birdie, one-bogey round to move from a tie for 17th to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Southwind. The man who shattered the screen of a woman's cellphone with his opening tee shot at Royal Portrush finished the round Saturday with three straight birdies.

McIlroy capped his birdie spurt by rolling in a 27-footer on the par-4 18th after putting his tee shot into a fairway bunker. He had a 12-under 198 total.

Two groups behind McIlroy, Koepka (64) had his chances. The world's top-ranked player finished with three straight pars. Now Koepka and McIlroy, who played the first two rounds together, will play together Sunday in a final round for the first time in their careers.

Second-round leader Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) was third, two strokes back. Marc Leishman (63), Alex Noren (66) and Jon Rahm (68) were three shots behind.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports