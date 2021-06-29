McCann, Lindor come through, Mets rally past Braves 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) — James McCann hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later, singling in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Morton had pitched 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before McCann took him deep into the seats in left-center with no outs to make it 3-all. Minter (1-3) entered and gave up a one-out double to pinch-hitter José Peraza and a two-out single by Lindor to put the Mets up 4-3.