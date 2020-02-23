McBride, Knapp lead Cornell past Brown 63-46

Recommended Video:

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Terrance McBride and Bryan Knapp scored 17 points apiece and Cornell surprised Brown with a 63-45 win on Saturday night.

Kobe Dickson added 10 points for the Big Red (6-17, 3-7 Ivy League), which halted a four-game losing streak.

Tamenang Choh had 13 points to lead Brown (13-10, 6-4) and Jaylan Gainey added 11.

Knapp had 12 points in the first half when the Big Red used a 13-0 run to build a 34-25 lead at the half. Cornell made 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 59% while the Bears shot 32%.

Cornell cooled off to 40% in the second half but coasted to the win as Brown went 1 of 15 from 3-point range and shot just 20% (6 of 30).

Brown won the first meeting 74-63. The Bears are home against Princeton on Saturday. Brown is home against Dartmouth on Friday.

________

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25