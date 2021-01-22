Mbappe brace as PSG routs Montpellier 4-0, Pochettino back JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 5:52 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino made a surprising return to watch Kylian Mbappe snap a four-game scoreless run with two goals as the league leaders crushed 10-man Montpellier 4-0 on Friday.
PSG moved three points clear of second-place Lille, which can move level on points by winning at fifth-place Rennes on Sunday but has a vastly inferior goal difference.