Mavericks overcome 19-point deficit to beat Kings 114-113 March 5, 2022 Updated: March 5, 2022 7:57 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday.
Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points in his first start for Dallas since being acquired from Washington on Feb. 10. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and assisted on the winning basket, driving the length of the court before passing to Finney-Smith for a 114-111 lead.