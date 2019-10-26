Mavericks-Pelicans, Box

DALLAS (123)

Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Finney-Smith 3-8 1-4 7, Porzingis 8-17 5-8 24, Doncic 10-19 2-2 25, Brunson 6-11 0-0 14, J.Jackson 2-5 2-2 7, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Kleber 2-6 3-4 8, Wright 8-12 4-4 20, Curry 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 19-26 123.

NEW ORLEANS (116)

Holiday 2-11 4-4 8, Ingram 10-20 1-1 25, Favors 8-10 0-0 16, Ball 6-16 0-2 15, Redick 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 3-5 1-2 9, Melli 2-3 0-0 4, Okafor 2-3 0-0 4, F.Jackson 4-9 0-0 10, Hart 5-9 5-6 16, Alexander-Walker 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 45-98 11-15 116.

Dallas 27 45 23 28—123 New Orleans 41 23 29 23—116

3-Point Goals_Dallas 14-40 (Porzingis 3-5, Doncic 3-9, Curry 2-2, Brunson 2-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, J.Jackson 1-2, Kleber 1-5, Wright 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-4), New Orleans 15-41 (Ingram 4-7, Ball 3-12, F.Jackson 2-3, Williams 2-3, Alexander-Walker 2-5, Redick 1-2, Hart 1-5, Melli 0-1, Holiday 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Kleber, Doncic 10), New Orleans 48 (Hart 9). Assists_Dallas 23 (Doncic 10), New Orleans 30 (Holiday 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, New Orleans 22. A_17,027 (16,867).