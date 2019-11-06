Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs past Kings 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 30 seconds apart in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto (8-5-3), which got 24 saves from Frederik Andersen. Matthews and Nylander each added an assist.

Captain John Tavares was back in the lineup Toronto after missing seven games with a broken finger.

Alex Iafallo scored for Los Angeles (5-10-0). Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

Matthews snapped a 1-1 tie with 7:24 left in regulation. Andreas Johnsson sent a pass in front that went off Nylander and right to the Leafs' center, who scored his 12th goal of the season.

With fans still celebrating, Nylander moved in on a 2-on-1 with Matthews and outwaited Quick and Kings defenseman Sean Walker before scoring his fourth at 6:54.

Toronto, which went 3-2-2 without Tavares, including Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory at Philadelphia that went a team-record 11 rounds, got a power play to start the third after Alec Martinez went off for tripping at the end of the second. But Quick stretched and robbed Matthews off a feed from Mitch Marner.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) stops Los Angeles Kings centre Tyler Toffoli (73) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Martinez found himself down low on Andersen with nine minutes left in regulation, but the defenseman sent his backhand wide.

Quick then snapped out the glove to deny Travis Dermott off a feed from Kasperi Kapanen before Matthews gave the Leafs the lead on the next shift.

The Kings opened the scoring at 5:40 of the second with Kerfoot in the penalty box for interference. Anze Kopitar's initial shot off the end boards popped out the other side to Iafallo, who quickly tucked his fifth behind Andersen.

The Leafs got even with 6:31 left in the period when Walker turned the puck over just as teammates Kyle Clifford and Trevor Lewis collided in the defensive zone. Kerfoot moved in alone and fired his fifth past Quick.

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin, acquired from the Kings in January for winger Carl Grundstrom, prospect Sean Durzi and a 2019 first-round pick, played his first game against his former team and took a penalty late in the second for interference.

But the Leafs had the best chance when Ilya Mikheyev broke in short-handed, only to be denied by Quick. Marner couldn't find the range on the rebound.

Toronto held a 25-9 edge in shot attempts in the first period.

NOTES: Toronto was just 2 for 22 on the man-advantage in seven games without Tavares. ... Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie played the 500th regular-season game of his NHL career. ... There was a video tribute and moment of silence before puck drop for former Leafs general manager and long-time league executive Jim Gregory, who died last week at age 83.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Ottawa on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host Vegas on Thursday.

___

