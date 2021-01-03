Mathurin, Brown Jr. help Arizona beat Washington St. in 2OT Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 1:49 a.m.
1 of6 Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots over Washington State forward Tony Miller, center, and center Dishon Jackson (21) as forward Aljaz Kunc (4) watches in the first half of an NCAA College Basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Dean Hare/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Arizona head coach Sean Miller, kneeling, yells instructions to his team in the first half of an NCAA College Basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Dean Hare/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (3) drives around Washington State forward Tony Miller (32) in the first half of an NCAA College Basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Dean Hare/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (3) shoots over Washington State guard Isaac Bonton (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Dean Hare/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Washington State guard Isaac Bonton (10) hits a 3-point shot over Arizona center Christian Koloko , left, in the first half of an NCAA College Basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Dean Hare/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Washington State center Efe Abogidi (0) blocks a shot by Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Dean Hare/AP Show More Show Less
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Bennedict Mathurin had his first career double-double, Terrell Brown Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and Arizona beat Washington State 86-82 in double overtime on Saturday night.
Mathurin was 8-of-12 shooting and finished with career highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds and Brown scored 15 points. James Akinjo added 18 points, six assists and three steals and Azuolas Tubelis had 12 points and nine rebounds for Arizona (9-1, 3-1 Pac-12).