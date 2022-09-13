Mathias caps big night with HR in 9th as Rangers edge A's Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 11:23 p.m.
1 of20 Texas Rangers' Josh Jung follows through on an RBI double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 Texas Rangers' Mark Mathias, center, is welcomed at home plate by teammates after hitting a game-ending home run in the team's 8-7 win in a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff waits for the throw as Oakland Athletics' Nick Allen (2) and Sheldon Neuse (26) score on a Cristian Pache single during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 Texas Rangers' Mark Mathias (9) tosses his helmet as he approaches the plate after hitting a game-ending home run in the ninth inning of the team's 8-7 win in a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 Texas Rangers' Mark Mathias runs the bases after hitting a game-ending home run in the ninth inning of the team's 8-7 win in a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mark Mathias hit his second homer of the game, a solo shot with one out in the bottom of the ninth, as the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 on Tuesday night.
Mathias had three extra-base hits and drove in four runs. Adolis Garcia added a two-run homer and had three RBIs for Texas.