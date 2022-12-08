Mass.-Lowell 85, UMass 80

Al.Blunt 4-7 2-3 13, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 2-3 0-2 4, Hammond 6-12 4-4 20, Hikim 10-17 3-4 23, Covington 4-8 2-2 12, Morris 3-3 1-3 7, Withers 1-4 0-0 3, Mincey 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-55 12-18 85.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title