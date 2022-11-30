Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51

Derkack 2-6 3-3 7, Derring 1-4 0-0 3, McKoy 1-3 2-2 4, Stinson 0-3 0-0 0, Reid 8-15 0-0 22, Bennett 3-11 2-4 9, Savage 2-6 0-0 6, Filchner 0-2 0-0 0, Etumnu 0-1 0-0 0, Emery 0-0 0-0 0, Black 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 7-9 51.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title