Mass.-Lowell 108, Fisher 43

Finney 0-4 0-0 0, Butler-Gaffney 3-11 1-1 8, Gillespie 0-8 0-0 0, Ortiz 3-9 0-0 6, Penceal 5-9 0-0 11, Benjamin 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas 0-5 0-0 0, Baugh 0-1 1-2 1, Bandy 4-7 0-0 8, Slater 2-6 0-0 6, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Reda 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-66 2-3 43.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title