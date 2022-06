COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ian Petrutz went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs, Nick Lorusso and Troy Schreffler drove in four apiece and No. 15 overall seed Maryland steamrolled Long Island 23-2 in the College Park Regional on Friday.

Maryland (46-12) advances to play Connecticut on Saturday. Long Island (37-20) will play an elimination game against Wake Forest earlier Saturday.