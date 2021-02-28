Maryland handles Michigan State 73-55 in bubble-team matchup Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 4:54 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 22 points and Maryland led throughout in picking up an important 73-55 win over Michigan State on Sunday.
The game matched a pair of hot bubble teams with Michigan State (13-10, 7-10) coming in on a three-game win steak, including victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, and Maryland (15-10, 9-9) arriving with four consecutive conference wins.