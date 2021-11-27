Maryland beats Rutgers, bowl bound for 1st time since 2016 TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Nov. 27, 2021
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Maryland earned its first bowl berth since 2016 as record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a 40-16 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
Halfback Tayon Fleet-Davis also had a big-day with a bowl-bid on the line, rushing for a career-best 152 yards and two touchdowns as the Terps (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) rolled up 575 yards in total offense. Fleet-Davis scored on runs of 13 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.