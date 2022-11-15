Maryland 76, Binghamton 52

Balogun 2-4 1-2 5, Falko 0-1 0-0 0, Hinckson 1-4 0-0 3, McGriff 5-11 2-2 12, Gibson 3-12 0-0 7, Petcash 3-4 0-0 6, Solomon 2-9 0-0 5, Stewart 2-10 0-0 4, Akuwovo 2-3 1-6 5, White 0-1 2-2 2, Athuai 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-61 6-12 52.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title