Marshall to limit attendance for crash anniversary events

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University will limit the number of people who can attend events that will mark the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.

The restrictions on attendance are part of safety measures put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic, school officials said.

The Marshall football team's chartered plane crashed short of an airport near Huntington while returning from a game on Nov. 14, 1970. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players.

In a news release, Marshall said it still plans to rededicate a restored statue honoring the 1970 team on Nov. 10 near the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington, but plans now call for the ceremony to be presented online only for the public.

On Nov. 13, Marshall will honor each student who died in the crash with a posthumous degree in their program of study at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. The event will be by invitation only to family members, but will be streamed online for the public, the school said.

On Nov. 14, the 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will be held at the Marshall Student Center Plaza. That’s when the fountain is turned off until spring. It will be by invitation only, but will also have a virtual stream.

Later that day, the football team will play Middle Tennessee State. A moment of silence will be held prior to kickoff.