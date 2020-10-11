Marshall 38, W. Kentucky 14
|Marshall
|14
|14
|10
|0
|—
|38
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
MSH_Knox 45 run (Ciucci kick), 14:22.
MSH_S.Evans 5 run (Ciucci kick), 2:21.
MSH_Knox 1 run (Ciucci kick), 2:14.
MSH_Knox 9 run (Ciucci kick), :27.
MSH_Beckett 38 fumble return (Ciucci kick), 9:20.
MSH_FG Ciucci 28, 2:22.
WKY_K.Thomas 2 run (Narveson kick), :00.
WKY_Dal.Smith 26 pass from K.Thomas (Narveson kick), :06.
|MSH
|WKY
|First downs
|17
|15
|Rushes-yards
|41-181
|25-85
|Passing
|162
|209
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-22-0
|21-39-0
|Return Yards
|65
|15
|Punts-Avg.
|5-42.0
|6-41.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|33:42
|26:18
RUSHING_Marshall, Knox 15-107, S.Evans 14-64, McDaniel 5-19, Gaines 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Wells 4-(minus 13). W. Kentucky, K.Thomas 7-30, Pigrome 7-28, Moses 6-22, G.Walker 3-5, Whittington 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Marshall, Wells 16-22-0-162. W. Kentucky, K.Thomas 9-18-0-148, Pigrome 12-21-0-61.
RECEIVING_Marshall, B.Thompson 4-94, Keaton 3-20, Gammage 3-19, W.Johnson 2-16, S.Evans 2-0, Gaines 1-10, Richardson 1-3. W. Kentucky, Wade 8-58, Tinsley 5-41, Lane 4-74, Dal.Smith 1-26, Burt 1-6, Simon 1-4, Moses 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.