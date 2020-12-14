Marquette uses strong 2nd half to beat No. 9 Creighton 89-84 ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2020 Updated: Dec. 14, 2020 11:59 p.m.
1 of6 Marquette forward Justin Lewis (2) makes a dunk against Creighton in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Marquette forward Justin Lewis (2) ready to pass against Creighton guard Antwann Jones (0) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Creighton guard Mitch Ballock (24) drives to the basket against Marquette guard Koby McEwen (25) in the second half during an NCAA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Marquette forward Dawson Garcia (33) and Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) go for a rebound in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Creighton guard Mitch Ballock (24) makes a three point shot against Marquette forward Jamal Cain (23) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Marquette forward Jamal Cain (23) fouls Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) in the second half during an NCAA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — D.J. Carton scored a career-high 20 points, and Greg Elliott and Dawson Garcia combined for 23 of their 28 in the second half to lead Marquette past No. 9 Creighton 89-84 on Monday night.
The Golden Eagles (5-2, 1-0 Big East) came back from a 12-point deficit to take a lead and then held off a couple of late comeback bids by the Bluejays (4-2, 0-1).