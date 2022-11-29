Marquette 96, No. 6 Baylor 70

Bridges 4-6 0-0 8, Thamba 0-1 1-2 1, Cryer 7-14 2-2 19, Flagler 5-9 2-2 16, George 5-12 1-2 12, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Lohner 1-3 0-0 2, Love 3-7 1-2 8, Ojianwuna 1-1 0-0 2, Loveday 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-56 7-10 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title