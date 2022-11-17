Marquette 95, LIU 58

Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Ndiaye 0-3 0-0 0, Burns 2-7 0-0 5, Greene 2-9 5-11 9, Johnson 6-12 4-6 17, Maletic 8-20 1-1 22, Fall 1-6 0-0 2, Crawford 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-63 11-20 58.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title