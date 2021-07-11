Marlins' López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record with nine strikeouts to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. And then he struck out Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also each swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia struck out looking, Kevan Smith struck out swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes to end the third.

The second time around in the batting order was not as kind to the 25-year-old López.

After getting Adrianza on a grounder to first to start the fourth inning, López allowed three hits in the next four at-bats. Freddie Freeman broke up López’s sensational start with a double into the gap in right-center field and Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia added RBI singles.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports