Marks lifts Hartford past Fairfield 67-54

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hunter Marks had 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry Hartford to a 67-54 win over Fairfield on Monday night.

Traci Carter had 15 points and six assists for Hartford (3-2). Moses Flowers added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Jesus Cruz had 16 points for the Stags (0-4). Taj Benning added 12 points and six rebounds, and Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had seven rebounds.

___

___

