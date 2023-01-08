Marist 63, Mount St. Mary's 56

Barton 1-2 0-0 2, Tinsley 3-8 0-0 7, Benjamin 5-10 2-2 15, Leffew 8-17 0-0 17, Lipscomb 2-4 2-2 6, Thomas 1-7 3-4 5, Cordilia 1-2 0-0 2, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 1-1 0-0 2, Gielen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 7-8 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title