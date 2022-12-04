Marist 62, Maine 61

Cooley 1-6 0-0 2, Ingo 2-3 1-2 5, Gardner 11-16 1-1 27, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Brickner 2-5 4-4 8, Farris 5-10 0-1 11, Daughtry 2-3 0-0 5, Salton 0-1 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 0-1 0-0 0, Belton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 6-8 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title