Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Sep. 11, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the sixth inning a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI-double against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez celebrates his solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the sixth inning a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak.
A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night.