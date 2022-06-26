Mariners hold on to beat Angels 5-3 despite Ohtani blast

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cal Raleigh had three hits, Kevin Padlo hit a two-run, bases-loaded single in the sixth inning and the Seattle Mariners overcame a monstrous home run by Shohei Ohtani to rally for a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Julio Rodriguez went deep for the second straight night for the Mariners, who have won a season-high five straight games.

Ohtani crushed a 462-foot homer off a 96.8 mph fastball from Logan Gilbert (8-3) in the third to tie it at 1. According to Statcast, the 118 mph exit velocity made it the hardest-hit HR of Ohtani's five years in the major. It is the fourth longest of the AL MVPs 109 homers since he came stateside in 2018.

With two outs in the ninth, Ohtani came up with runners on first and second, but lined out to right fielder Taylor Trammell to end the game and give Erik Swanson his first save of the season.

Kurt Suzuki also had a solo shot in the fourth for the Angels, who have dropped four of five on their homestand. They've also lost two straight to the Mariners after taking four of five games last weekend in Seattle.

Rodriguez made Angels' starter Patrick Sandoval pay for leaving a slider up in the zone with a solo shot to left two batters into the game to put Seattle up 1-0.

The Mariners would fall behind before rallying for three runs in the sixth. Angels' third baseman Taylor Wade booted a grounder by Rodriguez to load the bases with one out.

Eugenio Suarez was struck out by Archie Bradley (0-1) before he was relieved by Jose Quijada. Jesse Winker drew a walk to tie it before Padlo's base hit to right put Seattle on top 4-2.

Pinch-hitter David MacKinnon had an RBI single to draw the Halos within a run in the sixth before the Mariners responded with Dylan Moore's sacrifice fly in the seventh.

FOR STARTERS

Gilbert, who is sixth in the AL with a 2.44 ERA, fell one out shy of recording his eighth straight quality start. The right-hander went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts.

Sandoval battled control problems throughout the night, but only allowed one run in five innings. The left-hander gave up eight hits but struck out six, including two with the bases loaded.

ELITE COMPANY

Rodriguez joins Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez as the only players to homer in two straight games for the Mariners at 21 or younger. Julio Rodriguez, who has hit five of his 11 home runs in June, turned 21 this past December.

MORE TRAFFIC

The Mariners didn’t go down in order until the ninth inning, were 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

In the last two games, Seattle has stranded 28 and is 5 for 31 with runners in scoring position.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Ty France was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left elbow sprain. ... 2B Adam Frazier got the night off.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (4-7, 3.33 ERA) allowed two runs in seven innings to get the win last Tuesday in Oakland.

Angels: Manager Phil Nevin has not officially named a starter.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports