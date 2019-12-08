Maple Leafs-Blues Sums
|Toronto
|4 1 0—5
|St. Louis
|1 0 1—2
First Period_1, Toronto, Hyman 4 (Marner), 2:50. 2, St. Louis, Barbashev 5 (Thomas), 4:25. 3, Toronto, Matthews 17 (Nylander), 6:51. 4, Toronto, Hyman 5 (Engvall), 9:12 (sh). 5, Toronto, Spezza 4 (Kapanen, Rielly), 12:57 (pp). Penalties_Rielly, TOR, (tripping), 7:56; Walker, STL, (holding), 11:28; Spezza, TOR, (high sticking), 16:43.
Second Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 18 (Marner), 9:29 (pp). Penalties_Kerfoot, TOR, (delay of game), 5:51; Dunn, STL, (interference), 8:48; Holl, TOR, (hooking), 10:15.
Third Period_7, St. Louis, Perron 12 (O'Reilly, Pietrangelo), 2:02. Penalties_Brouwer, STL, Major (fighting), 2:59; Dermott, TOR, Major (fighting), 2:59.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-5-10_27. St. Louis 8-11-9_28.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 4.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 14-7-3 (28 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Allen 5-1-2 (16-15), Binnington 13-6-4 (11-7).
A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:24.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Trent Knorr.