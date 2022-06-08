Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0 DAVID SMALE, Associated Press June 8, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 1:35 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night.
Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July.