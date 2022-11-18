Manhattan 86, Mount St. Vincent 39

Connolley 0-1 0-0 0, Cabezudo 2-5 1-2 7, Darab 0-4 0-0 0, Porcic 3-7 0-0 9, Rawlings 0-3 0-0 0, Cassidy 1-1 0-0 3, Tucker 2-6 0-0 4, Camastro 1-6 0-0 2, Mejia 0-1 0-0 0, Novello 0-3 0-0 0, Singh 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Hod 1-5 1-2 3, Carrier 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 14-54 5-8 39.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title