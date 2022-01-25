Mané scores but concern over head injury as Senegal into QF Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 3:11 p.m.
BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané got up from a horrible clash of heads that left him dazed on the ground, possibly with a concussion, to score a goal and help put Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday.
Senegal won 2-0 against Cape Verde, which had two players sent off in the last 16 game in Cameroon's western city of Bafoussam.