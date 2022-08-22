Man United beats Liverpool 2-1 against backdrop of protests
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Against a backdrop of protests against the club’s ownership, Manchester United delivered a performance of intensity and spirit to beat fierce rival Liverpool 2-1 on Monday and finally claim its first points in the Premier League this season.
Composed finishes by Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 53rd earned a victory that will bring some respite for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, who made a huge statement in his team selection by dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire and was validated.